Delhi Man Slams Fuel Ban As 16-Year-Old, Pollution-Free Mercedes Now Labelled "Vintage Scrap"

A Delhi man recently took to X to express his frustration after being forced to label his father's 16-year-old, well-maintained Mercedes as "vintage scrap". In the post, the user, who goes by the name Rattan Dhillon, shared how the car, a Mercedes-Benz E280 V6, still runs perfectly. He claimed that the 16-year-old vehicle is cleaner than most of the "so-called modern cars", emits zero pollution and can still go from 0-100 in just 6-7 seconds. However, Mr Dhillon said that, sadly, he has to label his car a "vintage scrap" due to the government's newly enforced "end of life" (EoL) vehicle policy in the national capital.

"This is my dad's 16-year-old Mercedes E280 V6 still running stronger and cleaner than most of the so-called modern cars that keep breaking down on roads. Every single button still works, and the engine? Still does 0-100 in just 6-7 seconds. Zero pollution, zero nonsense," Mr Dhillon wrote.

"But sadly, I have to label it a "vintage scrap" just because we live in a country where politicians have zero love for cars! I challenge the government to prove it pollutes. They won't, but they'll still penalize it!" he said.

Social media users were quick to react to Mr Dhillon's post. Many emphasised with the Delhi man, highlighting the emotional and mechanical value of well-maintained vehicles.

"It's sad to see such beautiful and mighty machines without any valid reason are going to scrap," wrote one user.

"Such a timeless piece, white beauty, pls do not sell!" commented another.

"This old machine with seperate headlights was my childhood dream. Sad to see the state of politicians in this country," said a third user.

"It's really disheartening to see this happening," expressed another.

"Exactly my point. Age based obsolescence is nonsense. Have they prepared for the waste it's gonna generate by junking these cars?" asked one user.

"This is just sad. It's a beautiful piece of machinery and a shame to junk it," another user said.

Mr Dhillon's post comes just a day after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced a ban on refuelling diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years, effective from July 1, even if they pass fitness tests.

Currently, Delhi is the first region in NCR to roll out the EoL fuel ban. But by November 1, 2025, neighbouring cities like Gurugram, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad will come under similar rules.