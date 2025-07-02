Delhi Man Says "Forced To Sell Range Rover" For Peanuts Due To 10-Year Rule

A Delhi man was forced to sell his luxury SUV due to the government's newly enforced "end of life" (EoL) vehicle policy in the national capital. Ritesh Gandotra, the owner of an 8-year-old diesel Range Rover car, said the vehicle was parked for two years during the Covid lockdown and has over two lakh km of potential life left.

On X, Mr Gandotra said that his premium car was a well-maintained vehicle with just 74,000 km on the odometer. Now, he is forced to sell his vehicle, which he bought for Rs 55 lakh in 2018, at a throwaway price due to the diesel ban.

He wrote, "My car is in its 8th year, a diesel vehicle, meticulously maintained, with just 74,000 km on the odo. It spent two years parked during Covid and easily has over 2 lakh km of life left. But thanks to the 10-year diesel ban in NCR, I'm now forced to sell it and that too to buyers outside NCR, offering throwaway prices."

The new vehicle in the same segment now comes with a steep cost, he said.

Mr Gandotra wrote, "To make it worse, buying a new one comes with 45% GST + cess. This isn't a green policy. It's a penalty on responsible ownership and common sense."

But thanks to the 10-year diesel ban in NCR, I'm now forced to sell it — and that too to buyers… pic.twitter.com/uMO2LnG03q — Ritesh G (@Ritesh_Gandotra) July 1, 2025

Many social media users called the policy "unfair" and urged the authorities to adopt a more practical policy instead of blanket age limits.

One person commented, "I would like PM Modi ji to personally look into the public plight. This rule of banning old cars in Delhi really needs some changes. No one seems happy there n even outside. Personally, I too feel it is bad unless govt does something like giving good money for old cars or less or no taxes for old car owners who want to buy a new car. Something should be done."

I will like @narendramodi ji to personally look into public plight.. This rule of banning old cars in Delhi really needs some changes.. No one seems happy there n even outside.. Personally I too feel it is bad unless govt does something like giving good money for old car or less… — Crime Master Gogo (PARODY) ???????? (@vipul2777) July 1, 2025

Another wrote, "Instead of enforcing a blanket age limit, a fitness or emission test-based model (like in Europe) could better balance the environment and fairness."

Instead of enforcing a blanket age limit, a fitness or emission test-based model (like in Europe) could better balance the environment and fairness... — Choice! (@ChoiceQuotient) July 1, 2025

"That's basically a cartel forcing you to purchase a new vehicle unnecessarily so that they earn more taxes. A very sly but lazy policy to boost tax collection by forced sale of new vehicles," wrote the next.

That's basically a cartel forcing you to purchase a new vehicle unnecessarily so that they earn more taxes. A very sly but lazy policy to boost tax collection by forced sale of new vehicles. — Nomad9 (@hamza_mshaikh) July 2, 2025

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) announced a ban on refuelling diesel vehicles older than 10 years and petrol vehicles older than 15 years, effective from July 1, even if they pass fitness tests.

Automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras have been installed in more than 350 Delhi fuel stations to identify non-compliant cars instantly. According to CAQM, around 62 lakh vehicles were EOL, comprising 41 lakh two-wheelers and 18 lakh four-wheelers.