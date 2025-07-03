Smriti Irani Reveals Her Mother Was Thrown Out Of House When She Was Seven: "Because She Could Not Have A Son"

Smriti Irani, who has been hogging the limelight for her grand comeback to the television, shared a painful childhood memory featuring her mother. Smriti, who has crafted a perfect image of a bahu on screen, revealed how her mother was thrown out of her house as she could not bear a son.

What's Happening

Smriti Irani, who has come a long way from television to politics, was asked by Karan Johar for Mojo Story to sum up her life journey through a song.

Smriti, in her impeccable style, said it would be Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Agneepath."

Explaining her shift Smriti Irani said, "I am avenging possibly every kid who never had an opportunity to equally compete. Agneepath, the original version, was about a son who was trying to fulfil his mother's desire."

Smriti then explained what her mother went through when she was only seven years old and why she called this as her Agneepath moment.

"The gore and glory was all about that the son thought that his mother has faced injustice, and I always felt that for my own mother. My mother was made to leave home when I was 7 because she could not have a son. So for me, that was my Agneepath, to get my mother back and give a roof over her head," said the popular actress.

Smriti's Comeback

Smriti Irani will be making her grand comeback to the sequel of the cult show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Originally aired from July 2000 to November 2008 on Star Plus, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi revolved around the ideal daughter-in-law, Tulsi Virani (played by Smriti Irani), the daughter of a pandit who marries Mihir, the grandson of business tycoon Govardhan Virani.

Apart from Smriti and Amar Upadhyay, the show also featured Inder Kumar, Ronit Roy, Mandira Bedi and Achint Kaur.

In A Nutshell

Smriti Irani narrated the ordeal her mother has gone through during her childhood days.