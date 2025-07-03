Social Media Accounts Of Many Pak Actors, Cricketers Banned Again

The social media accounts of several Pakistani actors and cricketers have been banned once again, briefly after they were made accessible in India. On Wednesday, the Instagram accounts of actors Mawra Hocane, Saba Qamar, Ahad Raza Mir, Yumna Zaidi, and Danish Taimoor were made visible and the YouTube channels of Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar were also made accessible.

However, the accounts of other Pakistani actors, such as Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, and Hania Aamir, remained inaccessible from India even yesterday. Upon searching for their accounts, users get a message: "Account not available in India. This is because we complied with a legal request to restrict this content."

Earlier in May, the government directed all Over-the-Top, or OTT platforms, media streaming services and digital intermediaries to discontinue web series, films, songs, podcasts and other media content originating from Pakistan.

The advisory, dated May 8, 2025, issued under Part II of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, reminded publishers and intermediaries of their obligation to "ensure that content hosted or streamed does not threaten India's sovereignty, integrity, national security, or public order."

"OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India are advised to discontinue the web-series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content, whether made available on a subscription-based model or otherwise, having its origins in Pakistan with immediate effect," the advisory read.

Several YouTube channels hosting celebrated Pakistani shows were banned. However, after almost two months, entertainment channels like Hum TV, ARY Digital, and Har Pal Geo are available for streaming in India as of filing this story.

YouTube channels of cricketers Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar are also accesible currently.

AIWCA Seeks Immediate And Permanent Ban On Pakistani Artists' Digital Presence

On Wednesday, after several Pakistani accounts were made visible, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) made an urgent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a complete ban on the "social media presence and media channels of all Pakistani nationals, artists, influencers, and entertainment entities in India."

Commenting on the visibility of several Pakistani accounts in India, AICWA said it is an "insult to the sacrifice of our martyred soldiers and an emotional assault on every Indian who lost a loved one in terror attacks perpetrated by Pakistan."

Referring to terror attacks, including 26/11, Pulwama, Uri, and Pahalgam, the cine body held Pakistan responsible for continued cross-border terrorism and called it a "terrorist nation".

AICWA also noted that "instead of showing remorse, several Pakistani artists have shamelessly spoken against India."

AICWA made three demands:

An immediate nationwide digital blackout of all Pakistani social media accounts and media channels.

Ban on all future collaborations or promotions involving Pakistani citizens in Indian media, OTT platforms, and advertising.

A permanent cultural disconnect from Pakistan, as a mark of respect to the Indian Armed Forces and the families of martyrs.

Subject: Urgent Appeal to Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji Regarding the Reappearance of Pakistani Artists' Social Media & Channels in India – AICWA Demands Immediate and… pic.twitter.com/YQf0d6wZRz — All Indian Cine Workers Association (@AICWAOfficial) July 2, 2025

What Preceded The Ban

On April 22, twenty-five tourists - 24 Indians and one Nepali citizen - and a local man were killed in the terror attack at Baisaran in Pahalgam. It was the deadliest strike in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack. The Resistance Front, a shadow group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group, claimed responsibility.

Following the attack, India downgraded diplomatic ties with Pakistan and announced a series of restrictions, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960.

In retaliation, India also launched Operation Sindoor, and carried out a precision strike on nine terror bases in Pakistan.