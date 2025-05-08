"Stop Airing All Pakistani Shows, Films, OTT Series, Songs In India": Government After Operation Sindoor

In the wake of Operation Sindoor and the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the Government of India has issued an advisory directing all OTT platforms, media streaming services and digital intermediaries to discontinue web series, films, songs, podcasts and other media content originating from Pakistan.

The advisory, dated May 8, 2025, has been issued under Part II of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021. It reminds publishers and intermediaries of their obligation to "ensure that content hosted or streamed does not threaten India's sovereignty, integrity, national security, or public order".

The Ministry noted that several terrorist attacks in India have had cross-border links with state and non-state actors in Pakistan. Citing the April 22, 2025, terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which led to the deaths of several Indian citizens and one Nepali national, the government stated that the advisory is being issued in the interest of national security.

The Code of Ethics under the IT Rules states that "publishers must exercise due caution and discretion while publishing any content that could affect India's sovereignty, security, public order, or friendly relations with foreign countries".

"OTT platforms, media streaming platforms and intermediaries operating in India are advised to discontinue the web-series, films, songs, podcasts and other streaming media content, whether made available on a subscription-based model or otherwise, having its origins in Pakistan with immediate effect," the advisory read.

This decision comes days after Operation Sindoor, in which Indian forces launched retaliatory strikes on terror camps across the border. The advisory has been issued with the approval of the competent authority in the Ministry.