Shefali Jariwala Prayer Meet: Husband Parag Tyagi Consoles Actor's Father. Watch

Shefali Jariwala died on June 27. The post-mortem report is still awaited

Shefali Jariwala (L), Parag Tyagi with her father at prayer meet (R)
New Delhi:

Reality show star-actor Shefali Jariwala died on June 27. She was 42. While the post-mortem report is still awaited, Shefali reportedly died after suffering a cardiac arrest. On July 2, a prayer meet was held in memory of her in Mumbai. It was attended by her family members and close friends.

What's Happening 

  • A heart-wrenching inside video from the prayer meet is doing the rounds on social media.
  • In the clip, Shefali's husband Parag Tyagi is seen consoling her father Satish Jariwala. Shefali was close to her father. 
  • Her father didn't approve of her working in the Kaanta Laga video initially. He gave her a condition to finish her studies first. Later, Shefali stood by him during his battle with colon cancer. 
  • TV actors and Shefali Jariwala's close friends like Paras Chhabra and Vishal Aditya Singh, Mika Singh attended the prayer meet.

What We Know So Far About Shefali Jariwala's Death 

Shefali Jariwala, who became an overnight sensation after featuring in the remix video Kaanta Laga in 2002, reportedly, died after suffering a cardiac arrest. 

So far, the police have collected seven CCTV footage samples and recorded the statements of 14 people, including family members, domestic staff and those who interacted with Shefali regularly.

"The police have also recorded the statement of the pharmacist of the medical store from where Shefali and her family used to procure medicines," sources said. As per the findings from the initial medical examination, "Shefali's death is said to have been due to low blood pressure, cardiac arrest and heavy gastric condition."

In A Nutshell

Shefali Jariwala's prayer meet was held on July 2. In a viral inside video from the prayer's meet, Shefali's husband Parag Tyagi was seen consoling her father. 

Shefali Jariwala, Shefali Jariwala Death, Shefali Jariwala Prayer Meet
