One Month After Wife Shefali Jariwala's Death, Parag Tyagi Posts Note To "Bestest Maa" From Pet Dog Simba

It has been a month since Shefali Jariwala's sudden death on June 27, 2025. Actor and Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi on Sunday shared an emotional post on Instagram on behalf of their pet dog Simba, whom the couple referred to as their son.

What's Happening

Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi posted a brief message to his late wife from their canine son Simba to mark the one month of her death on Sunday.

In the message, Parag Tyagi wrote on Instagram, "Simba to Mom - To the bestest Maa in the universe. Pari loves her baby Simba the most and Simba loves his mom the most.

"Today, it's been one month Simba hasn't seen you physically but he can feel you and your presence around him, he can feel your love, your presence, your affection all around him. Mom, stay happy, stay blessed. I love you eternally. Keep praying and keep loving my mom... Lots of love to all wonderful friends - Simba Jariwala Tyagi #shefalijariwala #bestmomever."

In the same post, the actor shared a series of pictures of Shefali Jariwala and Simba where the mother and son are spending quality time together -- from exercising, watching TV, going on card rides to sleeping.

Shefali Jariwala's Death

Shefali Jariwala, best known for the popular music video Kaanta Laga, died on June 27, 2025, after suffering a cardiac arrest at her residence in Mumbai. She was 42.

Initial probes into her death suggest self-medication and anti-ageing treatments, specifically glutathione and Vitamin C which may have triggered the cardiac arrest. The exact cause of her death is yet to be confirmed.

In A Nutshell

One month after Shefali Jariwala's, her husband Parag Tyagi shared an Instagram note from their pet dog Simba for his late wife. In the message, Parag Tyagi called Shefali Jariwala "the bestest Maa in the universe".

