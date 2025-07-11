Parag Tyagi Dedicates His Instagram To Late Wife Shefali Jariwala, With A Message For Trolls

Actor Parag Tyagi may be mourning the death of actor-model Shefali Jariwala but he will not take any judgement from any social media troll or someone who has anything negative to say about his late wife.

On Wednesday night, Parag Tyagi once again remembered Shefali Jariwala in an emotional post on Instagram.

He shared a montage of old pictures with Shefali Jariwala. In the reel, Shefali Jariwala can be seen holding Parag Tyagi's hand. In another photo in the video, the couple's hands are joined by their pet dog Simba.

Later, Parag Tyagi shared a message for trolls who allegedly called him out for being active on social media following Shefali Jariwala's sudden death on June 27, 2025. Shefali Jariwala, 42, died after a cardiac arrest.

In the comments section of his own post, the actor wrote, "For those who are trying to garner attention by saying I shall not post so soon. Bhai sab log aapki tarah nahi hote (Not everyone is like you). Pari loved to be on social media. And enjoyed the love poured to her. BTW I have never been a social media person and now she is in my heart & I will make sure she is being loved by everyone forever and she is going to be on social media even she is not around. This account is dedicated to her only."

Screenshot of Parag Tyagi's comment to trolls.

"And want to cherish her lovely memories by sharing with her wonderful fans who deserve to see her more and forever. I don't care about the judgement you negative people having. I don't care about u but I do care about all the lovely people who loved her still love her and will always love her. I am going to cherish her memories with all of you," he added.

Shefali Jariwala's husband Parag Tyagi has a stern message for those who were questioning his proactive social media activity following her sudden death. Though he's not a social media person, the actor said he was sharing posts related to his late wife on his Instagram account to honour her memory.