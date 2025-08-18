Parag Tyagi Gets Wife Shefali Jariwala's Face Tattooed On His Chest: "My Gift To Pari On Our 15th Anniversary"

Parag Tyagi has found a special way to keep his wife, Shefali Jariwala, close forever. The actor, who lost his wife on June 27, recently got a tattoo of her face inked on his chest.

Shefali, remembered fondly for the iconic Kaanta Laga music video, died after a sudden cardiac arrest at her Mumbai home. She was 42. Her untimely demise left friends, family and fans in shock. Since then, Parag has often shared memories of her on social media. But this time, he chose something permanent.

On Sunday, Parag Tyagi shared a video of the process on Instagram. The clip showed the actor quietly standing while the artist worked. In the end, the tattoo was revealed – Shefali's portrait, complete with a touch of red ink (symbolising vermilion) in her hair partition.

Parag called the tattoo an anniversary gift to Shefali. He wrote, “Doston wait is finally over. Here is my gift to Pari on our 15th anniversary. She is always in my heart, in each and every cell of my body. Now everyone can see it. I want to thank Mandeep paji for making it possible and doing such a wonderful job.”

Last month, Parag Tyagi shared a sweet Instagram note on behalf of their pet dog, Simba, for Shefali Jariwala. In the note, Parag called Shefali “the bestest Maa in the universe.”

He wrote, “Simba to Mom - To the bestest Maa in the universe. Pari loves her baby Simba the most and Simba loves his mom the most. Today, it's been one month Simba hasn't seen you physically but he can feel you and your presence around him, he can feel your love, your presence, your affection all around him. Mom, stay happy, stay blessed. I love you eternally. Keep praying and keep loving my mom... Lots of love to all wonderful friends - Simba Jariwala Tyagi #shefalijariwala #bestmomever.”

Along with this, Parag dropped a bunch of cute pictures of Shefali and Simba. The album showed the mom-son duo doing everything together – from working out and watching TV to enjoying car rides and even napping side by side.

Before that, Parag Tyagi posted a fun-filled video featuring his late wife. Click here to read all about it.