Parag Tyagi Remembers Wife Shefali Jariwala With A Fun-Filled Video: "<i>Masti Khor Meri Gundi</i>"

Shefali Jariwala, known for her appearance in the 2000s music video Kaanta Laga, died after suffering a cardiac arrest on June 27. The sudden loss of the actress still resonates deeply with her fans and loved ones. Her husband Parag Tyagi gave a heartfelt tribute to her on social media on Monday.

The actor posted a video montage with Shefali on Instagram. The clip featured glimpses of the couple's time together. In one image, Parag was seen covered in what seemed like flour as he posed with Shefali. Other moments were captured when they were in a swimming pool.

In the caption, Parag wrote, "Masti Khor Meri Gundi. Bas aise hi masti karte rehna jahan bhi ho aap [My fun loving girl. Just keep having fun like this wherever you are]." Take a look:

Last week, Parag Tyagi planted some trees in honour of his late wife Shefali Jariwala. The actor shared a video of himself planting trees in the garden of his apartment complex.

The caption attached to the clip read, "Pari always loved nature and she always wanted to give back the love the world has showered on her . This is the first step to give love back, Planting trees. Thank u everyone for always loving & supporting her so much and she is there to give all the love back to u all wonderful souls."

Initial medical findings suggest that Shefali Jariwala's death may have been caused by a sharp drop in blood pressure, possibly leading to cardiac arrest. The actress was rushed to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital in Mumbai by her husband Parag Tyagi and was pronounced dead on arrival.

Based on preliminary information, it appears to be a natural death and there was no foul play involved. According to the Amboli police, her final post-mortem and forensic reports are expected within a week.