'Aamir Always Has A Habit Of Getting Over-Excited': Amitabh Bachchan Reacts To Actor Praising Jhund

Amitabh Bachchan has left everyone impressed with his performance in Jhund. He plays football coach Vijay Barse in Jhund and recently, Mr. Bachchan reacted to Aamir Khan praising his performance. Amitabh Bachchan, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, said, "Aamir always has the habit of getting over-excited. But I thank him for it. I think Aamir has always been a very good judge of films. So, I am deeply obliged that he had such kind words to say about the film." Aamir Khan had seen Jhund during the special screening and was all praise for Amitabh Bachchan.

After watching Jhund, Aamir Khan had said, "What a film. My God. Bohut hi behtareen film hai (It's an amazing film). He was then seen wiping tears away with the sleeves of his T-shirt as he was seen giving a standing ovation. Aamir also praised Amitabh Bachchan's work in the film and had said, "What work he has done! He has done great films in his career. But this is one of his best films. One of his greatest films."

Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan have worked together in Thugs Of Hindustan, co-starring Katrina Kaif.

Jhund, starring Amitabh Bachchan was directed by Nagraj Manjule and released in theatres on March 4.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Runway 34, co-starring Rakul Preet Singh and Ajay Devgn. He also has Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy.

Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen with Rashmika Mandanna in Goodbye.