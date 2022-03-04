What Vijay Barse Said About Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund

Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Jhund. (courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights 'Jhund' opened to stellar reviews

The film released on Friday

Nagraj Manjule has directed the project

Amitabh Bachchan's latest release Jhund has been receiving a whole lot of love. The biggest acknowledgement for the Nagraj Manjule-directed film, however, came from the man, whose life inspired the film - Vijay Barse. His review of the film was based on the trailer alone. In an interview with ETimes, Vijay Barse said, "I was quite impressed to see the trailer. The emotions have been captured so well. It was heartening to see some of my slum soccer students featured in the film. Also, narrow bylanes of Nagpur are shown so beautifully. My journey, which was full of obstacles and challenges, will be shown on the big screen. I am excited to watch the film."

The film features Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role, who stars as a football coach for the underprivileged. The film is based on the life of NGO Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse, who motivates kids residing in slums to form a football team and coaches them.

Jhund opened to stellar reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, gave the film 4.5 stars out of 5 and he wrote: "The powerful, pulsating and tactile three-hour film gives the established conventions of the genre a vigorous shake and transforms it into something markedly bigger than the game and the personalities it showcases."

Nagraj Manjule, who is best-known for directing critically-acclaimed Marathi films such as Pistulya, Fandry and Sairat among others, makes his Bollywood debut as a director with Jhund. Jhund has been jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath and Nagraj Manjule.