<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Contestant From Uttarakhand Attempts Rs 7 Crore Question

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, has been keeping viewers hooked to their screens ever since it premiered on August 11. In the latest episode of the quiz-based reality show, contestant Aditya Kumar bagged Rs 1 crore.

According to a promo video unveiled by the makers on X, Aditya Kumar from Uttarakhand might be the first person to take home the Rs 1 crore prize money. He is also set to attempt the ultimate Rs 7 crore question, but it is yet to be seen whether he is able to win the grand reward.

The promo shows Aditya Kumar telling quiz master Amitabh Bachchan that during his college days, he used to prank his friends by declaring that he was selected for KBC.

The contestant shared, "During my college days, I had told all my friends that I was selected for KBC, and I played this prank for an entire week, where I told them that the KBC team would come to shoot a video in a week, so everyone got ready."

He added, "Someone got a new pair of pants made, and someone bought a new shirt. After a week, when they asked me why no one came, that's when I told them I was joking.”

Aditya Kumar revealed that due to his prank, when he was finally chosen for the 17th season of KBC, no one believed him.

“This time, when I got a call from the show, no one believed me. When I showed them the message, that's when they figured that this time it was true," he said.

To this, Amitabh Bachchan responded, "You just didn't reach the show, you've also come very far in the game now.”

Later in the clip, it is seen that Aditya Kumar takes the risk of attempting the Rs 7 crore question. If he fails to answer it correctly, he will have to return home with Rs 75 lakhs.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs on SonyTV and is also available for streaming on Sony LIV.