<i>Kaun Banega Crorepati 17</i>: Contestant Fails To Answer This Rs 50 Lakh Question About Wimbledon. Can You?

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, had another interesting moment this week. Sanjay Degama from Bhavnagar, Gujarat, walked away with ₹25 lakh.

Sanjay, who works as a chemical technician, came to the show with simple dreams. Sitting across Big B, he shared little stories about his life, his wife, and how this was their very first trip outside their hometown. For him, even staying at a five-star hotel was a new experience.

As the game went on, Sanjay impressed everyone with his quick and confident answers. From his studies to his job, he has always worked hard and that attitude reflected in the way he played. But when the question for ₹50 lakh came up, things got tricky.

The question was: “Which Indian reached the second round of Wimbledon in 1973 after defeating Hans Engert?”

Sanjay took his time, but with no clear answer in mind, he chose not to risk it and walked away with ₹25 lakh. After quitting, he casually made a blind guess and chose Option B) Gaurav Mishra. The correct answer turned out to be Option A) Chiradeep Mukherji.

Now, for some context – Chiradeep Mukherji is not a name that pops up often when people talk about Indian tennis. Most fans instantly think of Vijay Amritraj or Leander Paes. But back in the 1970s, Chiradeep Mukherji created a small but special moment for Indian tennis by making it to the second round of Wimbledon. It may not have been a historic run like some other players, but it was still a proud achievement, especially at a time when India did not have many names on the international tennis circuit.

Coming back to Sanjay Degama, he came on Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 to build a better future – a house for his family and a chance to take his wife on her dream trip to the snow-clad hills of Shimla-Manali. With ₹25 lakh in hand, he left the hot seat with his head held high.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 17 airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.