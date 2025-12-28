BTS To Perform In India In 2026? V Has A Special Message For Indian Armys, "See You Next Year"

After a nearly four-year hiatus, K-pop band BTS is now set to make a major comeback in 2026. The group has previously confirmed that they are working on their new album. It will reportedly release in March next year, followed by a world tour.

During a Weverse live interaction on December 27, BTS member V hinted that India might just be one of the pit stops for their concert shows. The singer responded to a fan greeting with a simple message and said, “Namaste, Indian ARMYs. See you next year.”

Taehyung potentially teases BTS tour date in India:



"Indian armys, see you next year" pic.twitter.com/1RNY4xszu8 — About Music (@AboutMusicYT) December 27, 2025

V's comment sparked speculation among fans that the group's long-rumoured India tour might finally become a reality next year. While the singer didn't explicitly confirm tour dates or cities, fans took his greeting as a strong hint that the group might perform in the country soon.

The comment came at a time when BTS is gearing up for a major comeback in March 2026 after a long hiatus. The group has been busy wrapping up individual projects since completing their military service in June 2025. With all seven members now reunited, they're working on new music and plans are in place for a large-scale comeback.

According to a report by Bloomberg, South Korean entertainment giant HYBE is planning to launch BTS's "biggest tour ever" following the release of their 2026 album. The tour is expected to kick off in spring 2026 and will reportedly feature 60 to 65 shows worldwide. North America is likely to be a major focus, with a few stops in Europe as well.

Meanwhile, Indian fans are eagerly awaiting an official confirmation about the BTS concert in the country. India has become a promising destination for international concerts, following successful shows by artists like Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, Dua Lipa and more.