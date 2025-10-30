BTS To Perform In India In 2026? Agency Reacts

K-pop band BTS is reportedly gearing up for a major comeback around March next year.

What's Happening

The group has previously confirmed that work on their new album is underway, following the completion of mandatory military service by all seven members in June 2025.

Industry insiders describe it as one of BTS's most ambitious projects yet, with reports suggesting that a large-scale world tour may follow the album's release - their first in six years.

According to a Bloomberg report, HYBE is planning BTS's "biggest tour ever" after the group drops their 2026 album.

The tour, expected to launch post a full-group comeback in spring 2026, could reportedly include 60 to 65 shows across the globe.

North America is likely to be a major focus, given the group's past record of selling out stadiums across the region.

Meanwhile, Indian fans are buzzing with anticipation amid growing speculation that India might finally feature on BTS's global tour map.

Excitement surged on social media last week after a viral post listed "possible tour cities," with Mumbai among the names mentioned.

The post sparked widespread discussions, local fan trends, and renewed hope among Indian ARMYs for a long-awaited live performance in the country.

BIGHIT Music told India Today, "Details regarding BTS' new album and the scale of the world tour remain unconfirmed."

Background

Over the years, BTS's fanbase in India has seen rapid growth. The group consistently dominates Indian music charts and online trends, reflecting their massive cultural impact. With the success of large-scale shows by Coldplay, Ed Sheeran, and Diljit Dosanjh, India has increasingly emerged as a promising destination for international concerts, bolstering the possibility of a K-pop mega-event on home soil.

