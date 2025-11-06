BTS Member Jungkook's Global Exhibition <i>Golden: The Moments</i> To Debut In India. Details Inside

Golden: The Moments, a global exhibition dedicated to BTS member Jungkook's first solo album, is set to arrive in India for the first time.

What's Happening

The exhibition, which celebrates the world of the 21st-century pop icon, will be held at Mehboob Studios in Mumbai from December 12, 2025, to January 11, 2026.

The event is being brought to India through a collaboration between BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment division of BookMyShow, and HYBE, the global entertainment lifestyle platform behind BTS.

Tickets will be available from November 6 at 12 PM exclusively on BookMyShow.

A limited number of early buyers will also get access to a special preview night.

Multiple Themed Zones At Exhibition

The exhibition will feature multiple themed zones offering fans an immersive experience:

The Record of 'Golden Moments' - Showcasing Jung Kook's rise as a global pop artist and his creative process.

- Showcasing Jung Kook's rise as a global pop artist and his creative process. Golden: Records - Displaying plaques, awards, photos, and performance items such as microphones and in-ear monitors that reflect Jung Kook's achievements during the Golden album era.

- Displaying plaques, awards, photos, and performance items such as microphones and in-ear monitors that reflect Jung Kook's achievements during the Golden album era. Golden: Photos - Highlighting the three album versions- Shine, solid, and substance, each representing different sides of Jung Kook's personality and artistry. Visitors can also listen to remixed tracks and view visualiser videos.

- Highlighting the three album versions- Shine, solid, and substance, each representing different sides of Jung Kook's personality and artistry. Visitors can also listen to remixed tracks and view visualiser videos. Golden: Sounds - Providing an intimate look into his music by allowing fans to listen to isolated audio elements, including drums, instruments, and vocals from his track Hate You.

- Providing an intimate look into his music by allowing fans to listen to isolated audio elements, including drums, instruments, and vocals from his track Hate You. Golden: Theatre - Featuring the Standing Next to You music video, along with the outfits Jung Kook wore during key performances.

- Featuring the Standing Next to You music video, along with the outfits Jung Kook wore during key performances. Shine Cinema - Celebrating Jung Kook's solo hits Seven (feat. Latto), 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) and Standing Next to You through large-screen installations.

- Celebrating Jung Kook's solo hits Seven (feat. Latto), 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) and Standing Next to You through large-screen installations. Golden: Moments - A time capsule of the artist's Golden era, showcasing stage costumes, photo shoots, and television appearances.

- A time capsule of the artist's Golden era, showcasing stage costumes, photo shoots, and television appearances. Solid Cinema - Offering behind-the-scenes footage that reveals Jung Kook's dedication and authenticity as an artist.

In the final section, visitors will be able to leave messages for Jung Kook, becoming a part of his ongoing story.

Background

Speaking about the announcement, Naman Pugalia, Chief Business Officer - Live Events, BookMyShow, said, "Our partnership with HYBE marks an exciting new chapter in BookMyShow Live's vision to bring transformative global experiences to India. Golden: The Moments is an immersive celebration of Jung Kook's artistry, connecting fans around the world through creativity and music. With India hosting one of the most passionate and ever-growing K-pop and BTS communities, we are thrilled to bring them closer than ever to one of their most beloved artists through this landmark exhibition, and to be part of the growing cultural exchange shaping India's entertainment landscape."

HYBE added, "India represents one of the most dynamic and fast-evolving music markets in the world. Following the establishment of HYBE INDIA, our goal is to build meaningful cultural bridges, connecting our global artists with Indian fans, where voices of India become global stories.. Through Golden: The Moments, we're glad to open this new chapter with BookMyShow Live, bringing fans in India closer to the heart of Jung Kook's artistry and the universal power of music."

Inspired by Jung Kook's journey from his early debut as the "Golden Maknae" to becoming a global pop star, the exhibition highlights his artistic and musical evolution. It focuses on the moments that defined his 'Golden' era-both the grand performances and the quiet dedication behind them.

The exhibition's arrival in India marks another milestone in the growing cultural exchange between South Korea and India. It reflects how K-pop has evolved from a niche genre into a major influence on music, fashion, and youth culture in the country.

Over recent years, Indian fans have shown strong enthusiasm for K-pop through streaming initiatives, fan events, and cinema screenings. Golden: The Moments will now bring that virtual fandom into a real-world, shared experience.

