BTS Member Jungkook Turns Calvin Klein's NYFW Show Into His Own Runway Moment, Fans Call Him "Prince Charming"

BTS' Jungkook made the Calvin Klein show at New York Fashion Week 2025 feel like his personal runway, captivating the audience and dominating online conversations the moment he arrived.

Dressed in a chic beige oversized suit, the global superstar embodied effortless sophistication, once again proving why he's one of the most influential figures in fashion and pop culture today.

Fans Gush Over Jungkook's NYFW Appearance

The second Jungkook stepped into the venue, social media platforms lit up with excitement. The hashtag #JUNGKOOKxCALVINKLEIN shot to the top of X (formerly Twitter) trends as fans shared photos, videos, and reactions celebrating his look.

Posts poured in, with one fan declaring, “The Prince Charming Arrived.” Another wrote, “Jungkook always brings an unmistakable energy to the runway. His presence is the highlight of Calvin Klein's big fashion moment.”

Others got playful, calling him “Girls' Biggest Crush” and “King,” while viral quips like “Face Card. Face Bank. Face Economy.” perfectly captured the internet's collective swoon.

Jungkook's Long-Standing Partnership with Calvin Klein

Since being announced as Calvin Klein's global ambassador in March 2023, Jungkook has fronted multiple high-profile campaigns for Calvin Klein Jeans and Calvin Klein Underwear. His presence at NYFW 2025 not only solidified his partnership with the brand but also amplified its global buzz.

Reports suggest that Jungkook's collaboration with Calvin Klein has significantly boosted the brand's visibility and sales - proving that his influence goes far beyond music, making him a true game-changer in fashion.