Disha Patani Stuns At Calvin Klein New York Fashion Week Show Days After Attack At Bareilly House

Actor Disha Patani made a striking appearance at the Calvin Klein show at New York Fashion Week 2025, just days after a shocking incident outside her family home in Bareilly.

But before explaining what happened, here is a breakdown of Disha Patani's look at NYFW 2025.

Disha Patani's Look at Calvin Klein 2025

The Kanguva actor recently took to her Instagram to share a joint post from her visit to the Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 event, led by creative director Veronica Leoni. She attended the event in a sleek black ensemble with heels.

The actor's confident appearance, smiling for the cameras and posing for paparazzi, was shared widely on social media. In the caption, she wrote, "@dishapatani, Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 by Veronica Leoni, New York City."

How Did The Internet React

Disha Patani's close friend Mouni Roy commented, "My Baby," while Jacqueline Fernandez celebrated the post.

A fan wrote, "You just fire on the event", while many other fans called the actor "gorgeous". One user commented that Disha "always looks beautiful".

Some fans even supported the actor, given the recent incident. One user wrote, "Neither your family nor you is standing alone, Disha."

The Bareilly Incident

On 12 September, unidentified assailants opened fire outside Disha's father's residence at Civil Lines, Bareilly, reportedly firing 8-10 rounds.

"Two unidentified assailants fired at my residence. Police are making all possible efforts. Bareilly Police, SSP, and ADG are all working on it. The gunshots are not indigenous. I think 8-10 rounds were fired. I came to know through social media that Goldy Brar has taken responsibility, but it is not clear yet," Disha's father, Jagdish Patani, told ANI.

Reportedly, the attack was later linked to alleged comments made by her sister, Khushboo Patani, about popular spiritual leaders Aniruddhacharya and Premanand Ji Maharaj - remarks her family insists were misrepresented. The Goldy Brar group allegedly claimed responsibility as the police continue to investigate the case.