<i>The Summer I Turned Pretty</i> Star Christopher Briney Masters The Art Of All Black At Calvin Klein NYFW Show

Calvin Klein's Spring 2026 show at New York Fashion Week is all over the headlines. Under the creative direction of Veronica Leoni, the brand delivered a collection that drew a packed front row filled with international stars. From actors and musicians to global style icons, the guest list itself felt like a highlight reel. But in the middle of all the shimmer and sharp tailoring, one look stood out – Christopher Briney's all-black fit.

The Summer I Turned Pretty star showed up in an all-black look that nailed the balance between sharp tailoring and easy cool. He wore a sleeveless button-down waistcoat with a deep V-neckline that gave the outfit a relaxed edge.

The matching black trousers were straight-cut and slightly loose. Draped over Christopher's shoulder was a classic blazer. For accessories, he selected a silver chain with a pendant, a couple of rings and a sleek watch. Black leather shoes rounded off the look.

Christopher Briney's hair was styled in a tousled, slightly messy cut that worked well with the laid-back vibe. The outfit felt modern but also timeless.

Christopher attends the Calvin Klein show at NYFW in all black. Photo: Instagram/chrisbriney_

Who Attended The Calvin Klein Show?

The Calvin Klein Spring 2026 show pulled a solid lineup of stars. Apart from Christopher Briney, Emily Ratajkowski, Lily Collins, Solange Knowles, BTS' Jungkook and Disha Patani were among the names spotted at the event. Each of them brought a different take on style.

Lily Collins

The Emily in Paris actor, Lily Collins, made quiet a statement in a shimmery co-ord set that leaned into minimal glam. Her cropped tank top was paired with a high-waist pencil skirt. She styled it with delicate silver strappy heels and carried a small white clutch for a neat finish. The diva's bob haircut was styled straight with a centre part. Makeup stayed clean with a dewy base, rosy lips and just a hint of eyeliner.

Emily Ratajkowski

American model and actor Emily Ratajkowski arrived in a sleeveless little black dress that featured bold side cutouts. The high neckline balanced the exposed sides. The actress paired the dress with black pointed-toe boots. Her straight, glossy hair was left loose, tucked casually behind one ear. Oversized black sunglasses completed the look. Her makeup leaned natural, with nude lips and bronzy skin.

Solange Knowles

Solange Knowles kept it crisp in a monochrome set. She wore a square-neck white top with delicate straps. It was teamed with wide-leg black trousers. Accessories included chunky hoop earrings, oversized black sunglasses and a black clutch she carried casually in one hand. Leopard-print pointed heels peeked through. Her hair was styled in natural, long curls.

Jungkook

BTS' member Jungkook turned heads in a beige oversized suit that leaned into cool tailoring. The loose blazer and relaxed-fit trousers gave a modern, street-style vibe while still looking sharp. He wore brown square-toe shoes that grounded the outfit. His accessories were minimal – a pendant necklace and small hoop earrings. Jungkook's hair was styled in his signature slightly messy fringe.

Disha Patani

Disha Patani chose a black slip-style dress that highlighted her effortless style. The dress had a delicate lace detailing that gave it a softer, evening-ready touch. She styled it with simple black strappy heels. Her hair was left in voluminous, soft waves. Makeup stayed glowy and natural, with flushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes and a pinkish nude lip.

The Calvin Klein Spring 2026 show proved once again why the brand's front row is as stylish as the runway itself.