Lily Collins Aces Her Face Card With Bob Hair, Bushy Brows, And Nude Lips

Lily Collins added the perfect touches of glam to her pretty face in a picture shared by her makeup artist, Mike Desir. The Emily In Paris actress was caught on camera this time around while shooting for her upcoming release, Emily In Rome. Mike shared the picture on his Instagram as this is his new gig with the 36-year-old actress who is also on this new work adventure.

Lily Collins looked like a million bucks dolled up to slay in an everyday glam avatar that featured her fresh complexion topped with feathered and bushy brows that framed her face just right, a wash of bronzer on her eyelids, black eyeliner and mascara laden lashes wispy lashes, a sweep of peach blush on the apples of her cheeks, and a terracotta nude blush to wrap up the look just right. Her makeup for the day was done courtesy of celebrity makeup artist, Mike Desir who added the perfect strokes of glam to her look.

If Lily's beauty game was on point, then how could her tresses stay far behind? The mother-of-one went for a statement hair look in a super sleek centre-parted bob hair cut that cocooned her face in the most perfect manner ever and acted as the tailor-made crowning glory to her look.

Lily Collins's face card while shooting Emily In Rome is everything that beauty dreams are made of.

