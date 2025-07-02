7 Possible Reasons Why Siddaramaiah Is Still Karnataka Chief Minister

The Congress' peace-making efforts in Karnataka have paid off, for now, after disgruntled Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar backed down in his bid to replace Siddaramaiah in the top post.

The party sent senior leader Randeep Surjewala to broker a truce between Sidda and DKS, as they are popularly called, and managed to do that; Shivakumar sat stoically by his side Tuesday afternoon as Surjewala told the press the Congress has no plans to drop Siddaramaiah as Chief Minister.

But why did DKS stand down? Shivakumar reportedly had the support of an overwhelming majority of the Congress' 138 MLAs, a claim made by one of his loyalists - Iqbal Hussain - and could point to a power-sharing deal, albeit never publicly acknowledged, after the 2023 election to make his point.

What happened in meetings between Sidda, DKS, and Surjewala will likely remain between them, to be shared only with the Congress' central leader ship, i.e., party boss Mallikarjun Kharge and the Gandhis, but there are likely seven reasons why Siddaramaiah is still Chief Minister of Karnataka.