"Entire State Was Watching. We Are Very Sorry": DK Shivakumar On Stampede Deaths

Underlining that he can't express the pain that "we are suffering" over the deaths in a crowd crush outside a Bengaluru stadium as tens of thousands turned up to cheer Royal Challengers Bengaluru's win in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar told NDTV that "we are very sorry".

Eleven people died in the stampede as the celebratory event turned funereal.

"Can't express the pain that I am suffering. Never expected this to happen. Entire state was watching. We are very sorry," said Mr Shivakumar, adding that he does not want to politicise the issue.

Thousands had packed the streets Wednesday to welcome home their hero Virat Kohli and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) after they had beaten Punjab Kings a day earlier in a thrilling Indian Premier League final.

"Don't want to politicise this issue. Have to rectify what went wrong. At the same time, all our part of our family. We will join with them in this grief. I have a cabinet meeting on this issue," said Mr Shvakumar, adding he does not want to blame anyone.

All the victims of the stampede tragedy at Bengaluru's Chinnaswamy stadium are under 40, with a 14-year-old girl being the youngest.

"For me the lives of the people of the youngsters is very important," said Mr Shivakumar.

Pressed to answer if the government was in a hurry or the organisers to host the event, Mr Shivakumar said: "I don't want to blame anyone or make anyone accountable. The BJP has raised numerous questions. We will not run away. We will reply to them. The RCB has come out with a statement. Even the Police Commissioner has said he did not issue any permission. For me, the lives of people are important... I am looking at that."

Asked if the government is planning to issue guidelines to prevent future accidents, he said," Of course to solve these types of issues. Definitely, I will come up with a plan."

