Abhishek Bachchan On Living With Amitabh-Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya: "My Household Is Very Funny"

Abhishek Bachchan, who's currently promoting his film Kaalidhar Laapata, opened up about his family dynamics in a recent interview.

During the promotions of his film, Abhishek Bachchan opened up how his family functions during an interview with Zoom. He also said that how he prioritises solitude as an actor. Though he belongs to an actor's family, he said they find their solitude amid the family gatherings.

When asked about the dynamics at home, he shared an insightful take: "It's funny. My household is very funny, and we are all actors. We all like to hang out together, and then suddenly everyone just goes back to their own personal spaces."

He continued, "That comes naturally because for actors it is important to spend time with yourself and get to know yourself. Self-discovery is something that we rarely do. It's essential, but I would never want to be a loner."

Abhishek called himself a people person. "I have my moments when I need my solitude. It is very important and essential for an actor. But not for a longer time. I need someone to talk to."

Abhishek married Aishwarya in a grand ceremony in 2007. They welcomed their daughter Aaradhya in 2011. The rift in Abhishke and Aishwarya's marriage grabbed the spotlight for many months. However, the couple put the rumours to rest by making several joint appearances in recent time.

On the work front, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan: II. She reprised her role of Nandini in the second instalment of the film. Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the Amazon Prime original Be Happy.

