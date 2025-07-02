Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started his five-nation tour, during which he will attend the BRICS summit in Brazil. The Prime Minister will visit Argentina, Ghana, Namibia, Brazil, and Trinidad and Tobago. Ghana will be the first stop in the Prime Minister's visit, where he will meet President John Dramani Mahama. Prime Minister Modi will be in Ghana today and tomorrow.
After visiting Ghana, the Prime Minister will head to Trinidad and Tobago, a country with which India shares deep-rooted historical, cultural, and people-to-people connections. The Prime Minister will meet President Christine Carla Kangaloo, who was the chief guest at this year's Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who has recently assumed office for the second term.
Later, he will travel to Buenos Aires, the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister to Argentina in 57 years.
Here are the live updates on Prime Minister's 5-Nation Tour:
PM Modi's Visit To Focus On Trade, Investment: Namibian Presidency
The Namibian Presidency has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Southwest African nation on July 9 will explore new avenues to enhance the bilateral collaborations between India and Namibia.
Namibia will be the final leg of PM Modi's five-nation visit after Ghana (July 2-3), Trinidad and Tobago (July 3-4), Argentina (July 4-5) and Brazil (July 5-8).
It will be the first visit of Prime Minister Modi to Namibia, and the third-ever Prime Ministerial visit from India to Namibia. It is also the first bilateral State Visit that Nandi-Ndaitwah is hosting after taking over as the President of Namibia in March.
"Driven by a common desire to deepen bilateral relations between the two nations, the leaders will witness the signing of bilateral cooperation agreements, including those in trade and investment, the environment, education, health, and ICT," state run Namibian Broadcasting Corporation(NBC) quoted Alfredo Hengari, the Press Secretary of Namibia as saying on Monday (local time).
PM Modi To Attend BRICS Summit After Visiting Argentina
After he visits Argentina, the Prime Minister will participate in the BRICS Summit in Rio de Janeiro on July 6-7.
Emphasising India's foundational role in the bloc, he said, "As a founding member, India is committed to BRICS as a vital platform for cooperation among emerging economies. Together, we strive for a more peaceful, equitable, just, democratic and balanced multipolar world order."
PM Modi also confirmed he will meet with several world leaders on the sidelines of the summit.
The visit to Brazil will continue with a bilateral state visit to Brasilia, the first by an Indian Prime Minister in nearly six decades.
"This visit will provide an opportunity to strengthen our close partnership with Brazil, and work with my friend, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, on advancing the priorities of the Global South," he said.
"Ghana Is A Valued Partner": PM Modi
In his departure statement, PM Modi said, "At the invitation of President John Dramani Mahama, I will visit Ghana on July 2-3. Ghana is a valued partner in the Global South and plays an important role in the African Union and the Economic Community of West African States."
He expressed anticipation about deepening bilateral cooperation in areas, including investment, energy, health, security, and development partnership.
"As fellow democracies, it will be an honour to speak at the Parliament of Ghana," he said.
"Very Excited": Indian Community In Ghana Thrilled Ahead Of PM Narendra Modi's Visit
Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ghana, members of the Indian diaspora in the country expressed excitement and spoke about the deepening friendship between New Delhi and Accra.