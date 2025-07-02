Prime Minister Narendra Modi has started his five-nation tour, during which he will attend the BRICS summit in Brazil. The Prime Minister will visit Argentina, Ghana, Namibia, Brazil, and Trinidad and Tobago. Ghana will be the first stop in the Prime Minister's visit, where he will meet President John Dramani Mahama. Prime Minister Modi will be in Ghana today and tomorrow.

After visiting Ghana, the Prime Minister will head to Trinidad and Tobago, a country with which India shares deep-rooted historical, cultural, and people-to-people connections. The Prime Minister will meet President Christine Carla Kangaloo, who was the chief guest at this year's Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, and Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, who has recently assumed office for the second term.

Later, he will travel to Buenos Aires, the first bilateral visit by an Indian prime minister to Argentina in 57 years.

Here are the live updates on Prime Minister's 5-Nation Tour: