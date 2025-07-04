Indian Community's Journey In Trinidad And Tobago "One Of Courage": PM Modi

The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is one of courage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, emphasising that the hardships their ancestors endured could have "broken even the strongest spirits".

PM Modi made the comments at a community event at the National Cycling Velodrome, Couva, on Thursday.

He arrived in Trinidad and Tobago earlier in the day for a two-day visit.

The prime minister, whose first engagement in the Caribbean nation was with the Indian community, said that it felt completely natural, as "we are part of one family". Trinidad and Tobago has a population of approximately 13 lakh, 45 per cent of whom are of Indian origin.

"The journey of the Indian community in Trinidad and Tobago is about courage. The circumstances your ancestors faced could have broken even the strongest of spirits. But they faced hardships with hope. They met problems with persistence," he said.

"They left the Ganga and Yamuna behind but carried the Ramayana in their hearts," he said, calling them messengers of a "timeless civilisation".

"The community programme in Port of Spain was spectacular. The energy and warmth of the people made it truly unforgettable. Evidently, our cultural bonds shine brightly!" he said in an X post.

In his address, the prime minister stressed that the Indian community members' contribution has benefited Trinidad and Tobago "culturally, economically and spiritually". Citing eminent Indian-origin figures in the country including Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and President Christine Carla Kangaloo, he said the descendants of Girmitiyas are no longer defined by struggle, but by their "success, service, and values".

Girmitiyas were indentured labourers from British India transported to work on plantations in Fiji, South Africa, Eastern Africa (namely Mauritius, Seychelles, Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda), Malaysia, Singapore, and the Caribbean as part of the Indian indenture system.

He added that work is ongoing to create a comprehensive database of the Girmitiya community across the world.

PM Modi said that between the past and the present, the friendship between the two nations has "grown even stronger".

"Our bonds go well beyond geography and generations," Prime Minister Modi said.

"The Indian community is our pride. As I have often said, each one of you is a Rashtradoot -- an Ambassador of India's values, culture and heritage," he said.

PM Modi said that India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world. "Soon we will be among the top three economies of the world." "As we grow, we are ensuring that it is of mutual benefit to the world. Today's India is a land of opportunities," he said, adding that "India has a lot to offer".

Prime Minister Persad-Bissessar, who addressed the community before PM Modi, said that the Indian leader will be conferred on Friday with 'The Order of Trinidad and Tobago', the Caribbean nation's highest honour.

PM Modi, who is here as part of his five-nation tour, will hold talks with the top leadership of Trinidad and Tobago to further strengthen bilateral relations.

Earlier, he was received by his counterpart Persad-Bissessar at Piarco International Airport, where he was accorded a ceremonial welcome and a guard of honour.

This is his first visit to the country as prime minister and the first Indian bilateral visit at the prime ministerial level to Trinidad and Tobago since 1999.

Prime Minister Modi is also expected to address a Joint Session of the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago. His visit will impart fresh impetus to the deep-rooted and historical ties between the two countries.

