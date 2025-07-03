Ghanaian MPs Wore Indian Attire During PM Modi's Parliament Address

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a historic speech at the Ghana Parliament, two members of the parliament (MPs) wore Indian attire to showcase their love for India and Indian culture. As Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the current Speaker of the Parliament of Ghana was making his closing remarks after Mr Modi's speech, he noticed two Ghanaian MPs in Indian attire.

One MP was seen in a 'pagdi' or traditional headgear and 'Bandhgala', a closed neck suit, while a female MP stood up to show her Indian outfit. The other members of the Parliament broke into applause, including Mr Modi.

"I recognise that the honourable member is itching to visit India. I want to assure you that I will not hold my pen from approving your visit ... My attention has been drawn to the fact that he is not alone and has a partner... I thank the members for showing their love for India, its people and their culture," Bagbin said while appreciating the gesture from fellow Parliamentarians in the presence of PM Modi.

The Prime Minister in his address to the Parliament said, "It is a privilege to be in Ghana - a land that radiates the spirit of democracy, dignity, and resilience. As the representative of the world's largest democracy, I bring with me the goodwill and greetings of 1.4 billion Indians. Ghana is known as the land of gold, not just for what lies under your soil, but as much for the warmth and strength in your hearts. When we look at Ghana, we see a nation that shines with courage that rises above history that meets every challenge with dignity and grace. Your commitment to democratic ideals and inclusive progress truly makes Ghana a beacon of inspiration for the entire African continent."

He also underlined that in Africa's development journey, India remains a committed partner and supports Africa's Development Framework, Agenda 2063 to secure a bright and sustainable future for its people.

"Africa's goals are our priorities. Our approach is to grow together as equals. Our development partnership with Africa is demand-driven. It is focussed on building local capacities and creating local opportunities. Our objective is not just to invest, but to empower. To help develop self-sustaining eco-systems," said Mr Modi.

Earlier today, in recognition of his statesmanship and global leadership, Mr Modi was conferred the national honour of Ghana - Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana - by the President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama. Accepting the award on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians, PM Modi dedicated the honour to the aspirations of the youth of India, its cultural traditions and diversity, and to the historical ties between Ghana and India.

"It further recognised his significant efforts in uplifting his nation and extending a hand of partnership to the world, including Ghana. The honour specifically acknowledged his distinguished leadership, his substantial contribution to global development, and his deep commitment to strengthening the vital bilateral relationship between Ghana and India," read a statement issued by Mahama's office.

The two leaders also held wide-ranging discussions in restricted and delegation-level formats, agreeing to elevate the relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership.