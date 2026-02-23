From Knesset Speech To Bilateral Pacts: What's On PM Modi's Israel Agenda

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to make a high-profile visit to Israel this week, marking his second trip to the country after the historic 2017 visit and his first during his third term in office. The visit from February 25 to 26 comes at a pivotal moment in West Asian geopolitics and signals a renewed push to elevate India-Israel ties across defence, technology, innovation, and trade.

PM Modi's Knesset Moment

During the two-day visit, Prime Minister Modi is expected to address the Knesset, Israel's parliament-- a rare honour that underscores the political warmth between the two democracies. Earlier, former President Pranab Mukherjee had addressed the Knesset in 2015 during the first-ever visit by an Indian head of state to Israel.

Bilateral Pacts

Prime Minister Modi will also address Indians in Israel and hold bilateral talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. A series of agreements is likely to be signed, covering technology cooperation, security collaboration, artificial intelligence, agriculture, water management, and trade, reflecting the expanding scope of the bilateral partnership.

Defence and strategic cooperation will be central to the discussions. India and Israel already share a robust defence relationship, with Israel among India's key suppliers of advanced military technology. In August 2025, Prime Minister Netanyahu had told NDTV that Israeli equipment supplied to India had performed effectively during Operation Sindoor, an explicit acknowledgement of Israel's support to India during the four-day India-Pakistan conflict.

New initiatives are expected to focus on joint development of anti-ballistic missile defence systems, directed-energy laser weapons, long-range stand-off missiles, and next-generation drones. These areas align closely with India's push for self-reliance in defence manufacturing and Israel's global reputation for cutting-edge military innovation.

'Stronger Than Ever' Ties

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar had also described India as a "global superpower" and said relations between the two democracies are "stronger than ever," spanning defence, innovation, counterterrorism, and trade.

He made these remarks in his only and exclusive interview in India with NDTV after meeting External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in November 2025, underscoring the growing significance of the India-Israel partnership amid a volatile Middle East.

"We are improving consistently. We are thankful for India's friendship," Sa'ar said, adding that the two nations were preparing to sign a Memorandum of Understanding on defence cooperation. "We are moving forward on defence, agriculture, and the economy, but we always have the passion to make it stronger."

Timing Of PM Modi's Visit

Prime Minister Modi's visit follows months of intensive diplomatic engagement between the two sides. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal have both visited Israel in recent months, while several Israeli ministers have travelled to India. Israel also sent a large government and private-sector delegation to the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, highlighting growing convergence in emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence.

Notably, the visit comes after Prime Minister Netanyahu's planned trip to India in December 2025 was postponed and later cancelled. Subsequent phone conversations between the two leaders paved the way for Netanyahu's invitation to PM Modi, underscoring the personal rapport that has often driven momentum in bilateral ties. Netanyahu had earlier paid a six-day visit to India in 2018.

Announcing the visit, Prime Minister Netanyahu wrote on X that the bond between Israel and India represents "a powerful alliance between two global leaders," rooted in innovation, security, and a shared strategic vision. Prime Minister Modi responded by affirming that India "deeply values the enduring friendship with Israel, built on trust, innovation, and a shared commitment to peace and progress," and said he looked forward to detailed discussions in Jerusalem.

As Prime Minister Modi prepares for a visit to Israel, expectations are high that it will not only reaffirm the strong political chemistry between the two leaders but also chart a new strategic trajectory for India-Israel relations, positioning both nations as key partners in shaping regional stability, technological advancement, and global security in the years ahead.