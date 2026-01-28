Israel's Netanyahu Says It Would Be "Mistake' To Hold Elections Now

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Tuesday that holding elections now would be a "mistake", as he faces the possibility of a snap vote should he fail to pass a national budget.

The budget will have its first reading on Wednesday in Israel's parliament, where Netanyahu's coalition is only able to exercise a majority thanks to the uncertain cooperation of a former ally.

"Of course I'm concerned... I think we're in a very sensitive situation," Netanyahu said at a televised press conference.

Failure to pass the budget by March 31 would trigger early elections.

"I think the last thing we need right now is elections. We'll have elections later on this year, but I think it's a mistake to have them now" he said.

Elections are due to be held by November.

The leader of Likud, Israel's main right-wing party, Netanyahu holds the record for the longest time served as Israel's premier -- more than 18 years in total over several stints since 1996 -- and has already said he intends to run again.

In the last elections, Likud won 32 seats in the Knesset, its ultra-Orthodox allies 18, and a far-right alliance 14.

Some of Netanyahu's ultra-Orthodox allies formally left his government last year, but for now refuse to bring it down.

However, they are reluctant to vote for the budget until the premier makes good on a promise to pass a law allowing their community to avoid military conscription.

Netanyahu's current term began with a controversial judicial overhaul plan that sparked months of mass protests, with tens of thousands of Israelis taking to the streets almost daily.

Since the start of the war in Gaza, triggered by Hamas's unprecedented October 7, 2023 attack, Netanyahu had also faced mounting criticism from large parts of Israeli society over his handling of the conflict.

On Monday Israeli forces brought home the remains of the last hostage held in the Palestinian territory, Ran Gvili, bringing to an end a traumatic saga that had gripped the nation since the war broke out.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)