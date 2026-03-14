Mother In Dubai ICU, Rs 1.25 Crore Bill: Indian Man, Wife Plead For Help

Dubai has long been a safe haven for expatriates and tourists but Iran's campaign in the Middle East in response to US and Israeli strikes has shifted that perspective slightly.

The allure of the UAE's most populous city has been marred by plumes of smoke and the sound of explosions as drones target its skies, disrupting Dubai's bustling rhythm.

For many families, the conflict is making life exceptionally difficult. Flight disruptions, soaring costs, and regional uncertainty are creating a humanitarian crisis within the geopolitical one.

A Medical Nightmare Amid War

Thilakkumar Jalathu Aniruthraraj and his wife, Shaamini Ramesh, moved to Dubai from Tamil Nadu eight years ago to build a better life. Today, they are struggling to save Thilakkumar's mother, who has been in the ICU for 40 days.

She had travelled to Dubai to visit them when she suddenly developed a severe bacterial infection. She has been on ventilator support ever since.

"Doctors say she will need the ventilator for at least another two months," Thilakkumar told NDTV.

As a single mother, Thilakkumar's mother faced immense hardships to raise him. Now, her son finds himself helpless as she lies in a hospital bed with no means to foot the staggering bill.

The financial burden is staggering. The daily hospital bill is Rs 3 lakh, excluding scans or specialised treatment. As of today, the total bill stands at Rs 1.25 crore, increasing by Rs 4 lakh every day, an impossible sum for a salaried professional.

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The Repatriation Hurdle

Desperate, the couple opted for medical repatriation to India, where long-term care is more affordable. Doctors cleared her to travel on a commercial medical escort flight on March 4, which would have cost Rs 7 lakh. However, due to the escalating war, the flight was cancelled.

Now, their only option is a private air ambulance. Because of the conflict, the cost has surged nearly sevenfold to Rs 50 lakh.

"We are working-class people; we are not in a position to fund this," Thilakkumar said. "The biggest burden now is the air ambulance. I need Rs 50 lakh immediately just to get her home."

They need to pay the bill during the discharge and they are hoping for some discounts from the hospital, but even if that happens, it will not be more than Rs 10 to 15 lakh. The couple is also seeking help from the charities in Dubai.

Shaamini added that even if they find the funds, booking a slot is nearly impossible. "The availability of air ambulances is extremely low due to the current situation," she said.

"We need to book a slot in advance to schedule the airlift. The availability of the air ambulance is very low due to the current situation," said Shaamini.

For Thilakkumar and Shaamini, the clock is ticking. "We have been here for eight years and never faced such a situation," Shaamini said, imploring for help with folded hands. "It is very difficult to handle this, both emotionally and financially."