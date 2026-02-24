A "Good News" Hint As New PMO At Seva Tirth Hosts First Cabinet Meet Today

The Union Cabinet will meet at 11 am today in the new office of Prime Minister Narendra Modi - its first meeting at Seva Tirtha. The last meeting was held on February 13 in Prime Minister's Office at South Block, hours before the office shifted.

Sources said at that meeting, the Prime Minister had shared some of his many memories related to the building.

He told the ministers how the first four cabinet meetings of Jawaharlal Nehru -- the country's first Prime Minister -- were held at Rashtrapati Bhavan after Independence. He also recalled many historic decisions made in South Block since Independence.

He told the ministers how strategies for the country's four major wars were formulated in the war room of South Block.

Sources said during the weekly cabinet meetings, PM Modi not only discusses the agenda but also the week's important developments. He seeks feedback as well as suggestions.

The Prime Minister expects every minister to share some good news with everyone, sources said. This could pertain to their ministry and can even be personal.

Many inspiring events that can be motivating for other ministers are also mentioned as good news. There are many important news items from ministries such as power, water, roads, health, railways, education, IT, etc., which are often shared as good news in cabinet meetings.

As example, they cited the time when a senior minister shared how he turned around a loss-making government enterprise in a few months and brought it to a profit of Rs 100 crore.

Some ministers share good news about how decisions taken by their ministries brought positive changes to the lives of ordinary people.

On the personal front, last year Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu told everyone that he had become father to a son.

Sources said this initiative started by the Prime Minister is meant to inspire all members of the cabinet. Good news is usually mentioned during informal discussions after the cabinet agenda is discussed.

The Cabinet Secretariat, which was previously located in the Rashtrapati Bhavan complex, has also been shifted to Seva Tirtha for convenience.

The Prime Minister's residence is also being built near Seva Tirtha.

Once completed, the new Parliament House, the new Prime Minister's Office, residence, and all ministries will be within a radius of a couple of kilometers. This will also help cut down frequent traffic jams caused by VVIP movements.