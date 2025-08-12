5 Bedrooms, Office, Canteen, Gym: Inside New MPs' Housing Complex In Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated a new housing complex for 184 MPs located on Baba Kharak Singh Marg in central Delhi.

The project replaces the old bungalows of Lutyens' Delhi with modern, multi-storey apartments. The newly completed complex consists of four residential towers, each with 23 floors, totalling 184 flats.

Each flat covers about 461.5 square metres (approximately 5,000 sq ft).

The flat includes five bedrooms with attached dressing rooms and bathrooms, modular wardrobes, a drawing and dining room, a family lounge, and balconies for every room and office.

The flats also has a separate puja room.

Each apartment features dedicated offices for the MP and their assistant. Both offices have attached toilets, along with two separate staff quarters equipped with kitchenettes and bathrooms.

There are also separate entrances for staff, MPs, and their assistants. The flats have modular kitchens fitted with cooking hobs and chimneys.

The apartments come with amenities such as double-glazed UPVC windows, wooden flooring in the office and master bedroom, vitrified flooring elsewhere, and central air conditioning via a VRV system.

Other features include video door phones, WiFi, centralised cable TV, EPABX telephones, piped natural gas, RO water systems, refrigerators, and kitchen geysers.

Supporting facilities include a six-storey amenity block housing shops, a service centre, dispensary, community hall, canteen, club, gym, yoga rooms, and guest accommodations. Parking is available for 612 vehicles across two basement levels, a stilt, and surface parking areas.

The complex integrates green and technological innovations such as rooftop solar panels with 400 kWp capacity, rainwater harvesting, sewage treatment and water recycling, dual plumbing, low-flow fixtures, energy-efficient lighting and fans, and garbage chutes.

The campus is secured with CCTV cameras, boom barriers, and features landscaped lawns, concrete roads and walkways with lighting, public toilets, an ATM, and art installations inspired by India's cultural heritage.

Strategically located just minutes from Parliament, Rashtrapati Bhavan, and key government offices, the complex sits on Baba Kharak Singh Marg, a key arterial road connecting Parliament Street and Connaught Place. All three entry gates open directly onto this road, offering excellent connectivity.

The residential towers are named after the Indian rivers Sabarmati and Kosi. Each floor houses two flats, designed with separate elevators for MPs and staff. Besides residential spaces, each MP flat provides private offices, PA workspaces, and prayer rooms. Staff quarters include a pantry and shared washrooms. The fifth tower serves as an amenities block with press briefing rooms, MP meeting spaces, a canteen, tuck shops, and ATMs.

Constructed in nine months using Mivan technology, a rapid aluminium formwork method, the project was completed ahead of its scheduled May deadline. Initially estimated at Rs 550 crore, the cost rose to Rs 680 crore. The redevelopment replaces the earlier government housing complex of 243 flats in 16 towers, which were demolished.

The new complex is expected to accommodate approximately 2,468 residents, including MPs, their families, and staff. A dedicated Central Public Works Department (CPWD) maintenance team will provide round-the-clock upkeep and repair services.

During the inauguration, PM Modi handed over keys to MPs allotted flats.