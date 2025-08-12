Parliament Monsoon Session Day 17 Live Updates: Parliament's agenda for today includes four key bills. The Lok Sabha is scheduled to consider and pass the Indian Ports Bill, 2025 and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025. The Rajya Sabha will take up the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Meanwhile, INDIA bloc MPs are likely to continue with their protest and demand for a discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue of electoral rolls in Bihar.

A day earlier, Delhi police detained several INDIA bloc leaders during their protest march from the Parliament House to the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters over SIR and alleged electoral malpractices.

Here Are The Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 Day 17 Live Updates: