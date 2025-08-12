Advertisement
12 minutes ago

Parliament Monsoon Session Day 17 Live Updates: Parliament's agenda for today includes four key bills. The Lok Sabha is scheduled to consider and pass the Indian Ports Bill, 2025 and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2025. The Rajya Sabha will take up the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Meanwhile, INDIA bloc MPs are likely to continue with their protest and demand for a discussion on Special Intensive Revision (SIR) issue of electoral rolls in Bihar.

A day earlier, Delhi police detained several INDIA bloc leaders during their protest march from the Parliament House to the Election Commission of India (ECI) headquarters over SIR and alleged electoral malpractices.

Here Are The Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 Day 17 Live Updates:

Aug 12, 2025 09:34 (IST)
Congress MP Moves Motion In Rajya Sabha Over Electoral Roll Concerns

Congress MP Randeep Singh Surjewala submitted a notice in the Rajya Sabha under Rule 267, seeking the suspension of the House's scheduled business on Tuesday to discuss what he describes as serious concerns over 'the integrity of India's electoral processes'.

In his notice to the Secretary-General of the Rajya Sabha, Surjewala wrote, "The House must deliberate on serious concerns about the exclusion of already precarious communities from the electoral rolls in the absence of adequate safeguards, transparency, and due process in their implementation."

Aug 12, 2025 08:38 (IST)
Ministers To Lay Papers On Table

Jitin Prasada - Ministry of Commerce and Industry

Pankaj Chaudhary - Ministry of Finance

Ramdas Athawale - Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment

Ram Nath Thakur - Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

Bhagirath Choudhary - Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare

George Kurian - Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying

Aug 12, 2025 08:23 (IST)
AAP MP Gives Notice To Discuss Special Intensive Revision

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjay Singh gives notice under rule-267 to discuss the Constitutional and Electoral impact of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) going in Bihar.

