5 Arrested For Murdering Delhi Man After Dispute Over One-Sided Love: Cops

Five men were arrested for allegedly murdering a 23-year-old man in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area following a dispute linked to one-sided love, an official said on Sunday.

Police said they received a PCR call around 9.52 pm on November 14 about a man lying in a pool of blood at the Pravati Ekta Camp after being stabbed.

"A team reached the spot and got to know that the injured had already been rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre by a PCR unit. Doctors declared him brought dead," said the officer.

The Man was identified as Roshan. Based on preliminary findings, a case was registered and an investigation was initiated, the officer added.

"Multiple teams were formed to nab the accused. The team examined CCTV footage from the locality and mounted technical surveillance. Footage showed that five people were involved in the assault," he added.

Using manual intelligence and surveillance inputs, police first apprehended the two main accused, Prince Verma and his associate Aman alias Buddha. Their interrogation led to the arrest of the remaining accused, Neeraj (18), Ashish (18) and Angad (19).

During questioning, Prince allegedly confessed that he planned the attack because Roshan was showing interest in his girlfriend. He, along with his associates, confronted Roshan and stabbed him.

Police have recovered the weapon of offence.

Prince (20) works as a truck driver with his father. The other four accused are students or daily wage earners, and they don't have any previous criminal involvement, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)