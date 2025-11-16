Bihar's New Government Formation Likely On November 19-20: Sources

The new government in Bihar will likely be formed in another three days. The swearing-in ceremony of the NDA government is expected to be held on either Wednesday or Thursday, sources have indicated, with the final date depending on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's schedule.

The NDA had won the Bihar elections with a massive mandate, with both the JDU and the BJP scoring way better than their 2020 performance. The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 89 seats, followed by JDU with 85 seats. Even their smaller allies, like the LJP(RV), HAM, and RLM performed well.

Nitish Kumar is expected to take oath as the chief minister for the 10th time, with his allies asserting both before and after elections that the post is not vacant despite initial hesitation from the BJP camp to endorse him as their leader.