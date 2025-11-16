"When Daughters Ask Questions...": Teary-Eyed Rohini Acharya On Family Rift

Rohini Acharya, the second of the nine children of Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is also credited with saving the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) patriarch's life by donating her kidney to him, has become the face of the latest drama in her family, which is being played out in public.

A day after she announced that she had disowned her family and hours after she made stunning allegations of mistreatment against her brother Tejashwi Yadav, she was seen leaving her elder sister Misa Bharti's house in Delhi.

With tears in her eyes and a hoarse voice, she responded to reporters' questions about her charges: "Rohini always tells the truth". She also clarified that she hasn't disowned her family, asserting that it's only her brother that she has cut ties with.

As she was prodded further to explain the family drama, she said, "Ask these questions to Tejashwi Yadav and those behind the fallout, ask Sanjay Yadav, Rachel Yadav (Tejashwi Yadav's wife) and Rameez.

She has accused Tejashwi Yadav and his close aides, Sanjay Yadav and Rameez, of "throwing her out of the family"

Rohini Acharya also said that her parents and her sisters are standing by her.

My father has always been by my side. My parents and my sisters were crying for me yesterday. I am blessed to have parents like them," Acharya told reporters.

Targeting Tejashwi Yadav, who, she suggested, "humiliated" her and even raised a slipper at her, the 47-year-old said, "I have only cut ties with my brother. My sisters and my parents support me. I am in constant touch with my father".

"Why is it that only daughters are expected to make sacrifices, especially when there are brothers? When daughters ask questions, they are asked to go to their in-laws' house," she said.

Sources indicated that Tejashwi Yadav had an ugly fight with his sister after he blamed her for the RJD's defeat in the Bihar assembly elections.

On Friday, the ruling NDA decimated the RJD-led Mahagathbandhan to retain power by securing a thumping "200 paar" win with 202 seats in the 243-member Bihar assembly. The RJD's seat tally dropped to 24 from 75 in the last assembly elections.

Yesterday, Rohini Acharya, who had unsuccessfully contested the Saran Lok Sabha seat in last year's general elections, announced that she was quitting the party while pinning the blame for the RJD's rout in the polls on Sanjay Yadav and Rameez.

It was followed by a series of unexpected social media posts in which Acharya made some shocking allegations. "Yesterday, I was cursed at and told that I am dirty, and that I got my father to have my dirty kidney transplanted into him, took crores of rupees, bought a ticket, and then got that dirty kidney put in". She donated a kidney to her father in 2022.

Hinting at the bitter fallout with her brother, "To all the married women, I will say that when there's a son in your maternal home, never, ever save your God-like father; instead, tell your brother, the son of that house, to get his own kidney or that of one of his Haryanvi friends transplanted."

"All sisters and daughters should look after their own homes and families, take care of their children and their in-laws' household without caring for their parents, think only about themselves," she added.

Acharya is now heading to Mumbai to her in-laws' home. "My mother-in-law is concerned and has been crying since yesterday," she said.

This is not the first firestorm to have hit the Yadav family. On May 25, Tej Pratap Yadav was removed "from the party and the family". The action followed a post on Tej Pratap's social media page, which said he was "in a relationship for 12 years". The post, however, was deleted a few hours later, and he claimed on X that his Facebook page was hacked.

The post had drawn flak as it raised questions on why he married former Bihar Minister Chandrika Rai's daughter Aishwarya in 2018 if he was already in a relationship.