Indira Krishnan On Rashmika Mandanna Struggling With Hindi In <i>Animal</i>: "She Is A Positive Girl"

Indira Krishnan is all set to reunite with Ranbir Kapoor in Ramayana: Part I, where she will be playing the role of Kaushalya, Lord Ram's mother. She last worked with Ranbir in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, where she played the role of Rashmika Mandanna's mother.

Indira Krishnan recently opened up about the struggle that Rashmika Mandanna combated with the Hindi language in Animal. She also called the Sikandar actress very genuine and positive.

What's Happening

Indira Krishnan recently spoke about her experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in Animal.

Indira Krishnan told Bollywood Bubble, "She's that type of person. Hum log universe, manifestation wagairah ke baare mein baatein karte the - Ranbir aur main, Rashmika bhi actively baat karti thi. Kahin na kahin, wo ladki bahut positive hai, aur bahut kuch seekhna chahti hai. Kabhi-kabhi Hindi mein struggle karti thi Animal ke time pe, but she did it very beautifully (Ranbir and I used to talk about the universe, manifestation, and such things-Rashmika too, she actively took part in those conversations. In many ways, she's a very positive girl and wants to learn a lot. During Animal, she would sometimes struggle with Hindi, but she managed it beautifully."

Furthermore, she added, "Ranbir aur Rashmika dono hi bahut hi pyaare hain. Ranbir ko toh main full points doongi, maine unke saath Animal mein bhi interact kiya tha, thoda kam, lekin Ramayana mein hamari interaction kaafi zyada hui. Rashmika bahut sweet hai, bahut down-to-earth ladki hai, bahut genuine. Jo wo hai, woh uske face pe clearly dikh jaata hai (Ranbir and Rashmika are both very lovely. I would give Ranbir full points -I interacted with him a bit during Animal, but we had much more interaction during Ramayana. Rashmika is very sweet, very down-to-earth, and truly genuine. Who she is can be seen on her face."

About Indira Krishnan

The actress is popular for her television shows such as Krishnaben Khakhrawala, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, and Waaris. She has also had short stints in films such as Tere Naam, Holiday, and more.

She is gearing up for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana now, the first glimpse of which took the Internet by storm.

In A Nutshell

Indira Krishnan spoke about the lovely experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in Animal. She also spoke about how Rashmika overcame a struggle of speaking in Hindi in Animal and that she is extremely sweet.