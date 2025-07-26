Amid Dating Rumours With Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda On Not Spending Enough Time With His Girlfriend

Vijay Deverakonda is currently gearing up for the release of his film Kingdom on July 31, 2025. It was during the promotions that he revealed how he did not like his life in the last 2-3 years when he wasn't spending enough time with family, friends, and girlfriend. This comes in light of growing speculations of him dating Rashmika Mandanna.

What's Happening

During a recent promotional interaction, Vijay Deverakonda spoke about his personal life and making changes in it.

He told Cinema Vikatan, "Relationships come above everything. I have been growing up over the last 2 years. I have learned to live life also. Before that, I was not like this. The last 2-3 years, I didn't like how my life went. I didn't spend enough time with my mum, dad, my girlfriend, and friends."

Furthermore, he added, "Suddenly, one day, I realised. I didn't want to have such a feeling. Now... I make efforts to make time for my people. I make time for my friends, I make time for my mum and dad, for my relationships."

Vijay Deverakonda's Take On Unconditional Love

In an earlier interview with Curly Tales last year, Vijay Deverakonda shared his views on unconditional love.

He had said, "I know what it is to be loved, and I know what it is to love. I don't know if it's unconditional because my love comes with expectations. I don't know of any love that comes...maybe there is, maybe it's my ignorance of it. At the end of the day, it's a good thing to be loved. Everything else is over-romanticised. I think it's okay to be conditional in love."

Speaking of dating a co-star, he had said, "I have (dated a co-star before). I'm 35, you think I would be single? We all have to (get married) at some point unless it's a choice not to."

About Kingdom

Coming to Kingdom, the film, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, is produced by Sai Soujanya and Naga Vamsi S under the banners of Fortune 4 Cinemas and Sithara Entertainment. Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music. Meanwhile, Girish Gangadharan and Jomon T John have handled the cinematography.

The film has been postponed multiple times. It was initially scheduled to release on May 30, which got pushed to July 4, and will now release on July 31.

Set against the backdrop of the post-Independence Sinhala-Tamil conflict, the plot of the action film revolves around the refugee crisis resulting from historical tensions in the region.

