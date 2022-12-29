At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Engagement Party, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh And Others

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh were pictured outside the Ambani's house.

Mukesh Ambani is hosting Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement party at his house Antilia in Mumbai. Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh and Ayan Mukerji led the celeb roll call. Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his manager Pooja Dadlani, while Alia and Ranbir were pictured arriving with Ayan. The star couple were pictured walking hand-in-hand. Janhvi Kapoor looked pretty in a pink saree. Ranveer Singh looked dashing in a blue ensemble, and the actor happily waved at the shutterbugs stationed at the venue.

Check out the pictures below:

Zaheer Khan and Sagarika Ghatge were also pictured arriving at Ambani's house in Mumbai.

The newly engaged couple, Anant and Radhika, was also pictured arriving at their house.

Check out the pictures below:



Armaan Jain arrived with his wife Anissa Malhotra. Orhan Awatramani was also pictured outside the Ambani's house.



Mukesh Ambani's younger son Anant Ambani today got engaged to his childhood friend Radhika Merchant (the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant, CEO of a pharmaceutical manufacturing company). The couple had a traditional Roka ceremony at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, coming back to Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, last month, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter Raha. It is not the first time the couple has been pictured attending an event together. Earlier, on Christmas, the couple attended the annual family lunch at Kunal Kapoor's house in Mumbai.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Heart Of Stone and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. On the other hand, Ranbir Kapoor has Animal and Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar in his kitty.