Ranbir Kapoor Suits Up For Animal's New Poster. Teaser Details Inside

Hey Ranbir Kapoor fans out there, the makers of Animal have a fresh update for you. On Monday, the makers of upcoming action thriller film Animal treated fans to a brand new poster, featuring Ranbir Kapoor. In the poster, we can the Brahmastra star looking all rugged in a blue suit. Along with the poster, the makers also announced the release of the teaser of the film on September 28th. Sharing the poster, T-Series captioned it, "He is elegant...He is Wild...You will see his rage on September 28th. AnimalTeaserOn28thSept @AnimalTheFilm #AnimalOn1stDec."

The poster was also shared by the film's star cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri.

In June of this year, Rashmika Mandanna wrapped the shooting of her much-awaited film Animal. Marking the occasion, the actress shared pictures featuring herself, Ranbir Kapoor and the crew on Instagram. The opening frame featured Rashmika and Ranbir smiling for a selfie. In the next one, Rashmika can be seen sharing the frame with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In the last two photos, we get a glimpse of the team Animal. Along with the album, Rashmika wrote, “#Animal… pieces of my heart.” Actor Rohit Suresh Saraf replied with a red heart. Fans too have showered love on Rashmika Mandanna in the comments section.

The pre-teaser of the film was earlier shared online and received a resounding response from fans. In the footage, we catch a brief glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor, dressed in a white kurti and lungi, skillfully taking on a group of masked men. Sharing the video, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote, "2 months until the beast is unleashed. Animal in cinemas on 11th August!"

Animal also stars Bobby Deol. The film will be released on August 11.