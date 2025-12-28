<i>Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri</i> Box Office Collection Day 3: Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday's Film To Cross Rs 20 Crore Mark

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri, starring Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday, registered a steady start at the box office following its Christmas release but witnessed a slight slowdown over its opening weekend.

What's Happening

The film opened with Rs 7.75 crore on its first day.

However, as per industry tracker Sacnilk, it earned Rs 5.25 crore on Day 3, the same as its Day 2 collection.

With this, the film's total domestic box office collection currently stands at Rs 18.25 crore.

On its first Saturday, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 23.25 per cent.

Morning shows reported a turnout of 8.72 per cent, while afternoon shows saw 23.74 per cent occupancy.

The evening shows registered 25.82 per cent occupancy, with night shows performing the best at 34.73 per cent.

Region-wise, the film saw moderate footfall in key markets. In the Delhi-NCR belt, it recorded an overall occupancy of 23.75 per cent across 548 shows.

Mumbai performed slightly better, registering 28.25 per cent occupancy across 385 shows.

Background

The Kartik Aaryan-Ananya Panday starrer is currently facing tough competition from Ranveer Singh's blockbuster Dhurandhar.

Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller has maintained a strong hold at the box office despite multiple new releases. The film has already crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark worldwide, emerging as the ninth Indian film to achieve the milestone.

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri hit theatres on December 25. The film is produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures and also features Neena Gupta, Jackie Shroff, Aruna Irani and Tiku Talsania in key roles.

