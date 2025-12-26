Alia Bhatt Holds Ranbir Kapoor Close In Christmas Post, Shares Adorable Moment With Daughter Raha. See Pics

Alia Bhatt treated fans to a series of pictures from her Christmas celebrations with family. She shared beautiful moments with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor; daughter, Raha; sister, Shaheen Bhatt; mother, Soni Razdan; mother-in-law, Neetu Kapoor; and sister-in-law, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

About Alia Bhatt's Christmas Celebration With Family

Alia Bhatt marked Christmas 2025 with a warm family gathering. She posted a series of pictures from the celebration on Instagram, featuring special moments with Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter, Raha. Alia looked stunning in a red outfit. The post was captioned, "Wrapped in love, Christmas 2025." It went viral soon after being shared. Take a look:

Internet Reacts

One fan wrote, "Raha has officially become the newest cutest member in the gang and fam," while another commented, "The most awaited Christmas pictures... every single year they're amazing, and as expected, these are just as beautiful. Merry Christmas, Aloo." Other comments included, "Made our Christmas merrier, love & light," "Wishing you strength, focus, positive outcomes as you move forward," and "Alia is a mum now! She still looks like a baby girl herself."

About Alia's Work

On the professional front, Alia recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival, where she was honoured with the Golden Globes Horizon Award, recognising her global influence and contribution to cinema.

During the festival, the actress spoke about her upcoming film Alpha, calling it a "risk" because it is the first female-led action movie in the Yash Raj Films (YRF) universe. The film stars Alia alongside Sharvari and Bobby Deol and is scheduled for release in 2026.

Alia also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War in the pipeline. In the film, she will be seen working alongside her Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal and husband Ranbir Kapoor.



