First Look Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's <i>Love & War</i> To Be Out In January: Report

Fans have been waiting with bated breath for a glimpse of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, led by Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal. According to a recent report, it might be happening sooner than expected as the director is gearing up to unveil the first official look in January 2026.

According to a quote in a Mid-Day report, "The idea always was that the team would put out an asset in January to tease the audience about the world they have in store. It could be an official poster or images from the set, which Bhansali has meticulously created. The audience has already seen the actors' avatars through leaked pictures. But now, the director wants people to see his vision of Love & War."

Update On Release Date And Shooting Schedule

There have been several reports about the release date of Love & War being postponed from March 2026. There are still no updates on the same.

The shoot is, however, nearing completion.

The report further states, "A few days ago, Alia shot for a wedding sequence with Ranbir in Mumbai. Now, she has only the climax left to shoot with the leads, after which it will be a wrap for her. The male leads, however, will continue to shoot for another six weeks."

Viral Photo From Love & War Set

A few days ago, a striking photograph of Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in full Air Force attire surfaced online, instantly setting social media abuzz.

The image, originally shared by industry handle The Climax India, features the two leading men standing beside a fighter jet, dressed in impeccably detailed Air Force uniforms.

With matching moustaches, aviator sunglasses, and sharp stances, Ranbir and Vicky appear to be embodying the precision, poise, and pride associated with Air Force officers.

All About Love & War

Love & War marks Bhansali's first collaboration with Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Vicky Kaushal together. The film is said to centre on a complex love triangle between two officers, played by Ranbir and Vicky, and Alia Bhatt, who finds herself entangled in an emotional struggle between duty and desire.

Set against the backdrop of war, this movie has fans eagerly awaiting its 2026 release.