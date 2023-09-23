Animal New Poster Alert: Presenting Rashmika Mandanna As Geetanjali

Image shared on Instagram. (courtesy: rashmika_mandanna)

After unveiling Ranbir and Anil Kapoor's looks from the upcoming Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorialAnimal, the makers have now dropped a fresh new poster, introducing Rashmika Mandanna as Geetanjali. The poster shows Goodbye star Rashmika Mandanna wearing a red and white saree with disheveled hair as she looks down. The caption alongside the poster read, "Your Geetanjali." Her Animal co-star Tritii Dimri was among the first to drop heart emojis in the comment section. Take a look at the brand-new poster below:

Just a day before, the makers dropped a poster featuring Anil Kapoor as Balbir Singh. The caption alongside the poster read, "Animal Ka Baap...Balbir Singh (Father of Animal... Balbir Singh)." In the comments section, his daughter and film producer Rhea Kapoor wrote, "The best."

Check out the poster shared by Anil Kapoor here:

A week prior to that, the makers of the upcoming action thriller film treated fans to a brand new poster, featuring Ranbir Kapoor. In the poster, we can the Brahmastra star looking all rugged in a blue suit. Along with the poster, the makers also announced the release of the teaser of the film on September 28th. Sharing the poster, T-Series captioned it, "He is elegant...He is Wild...You will see his rage on September 28th. AnimalTeaserOn28thSept @AnimalTheFilm #AnimalOn1stDec."

Take a look at the poster below:

In June of this year, Rashmika Mandanna wrapped the shooting of Animal. Marking the occasion, the actress shared pictures featuring herself, Ranbir Kapoor and the crew on Instagram. The opening frame featured Rashmika and Ranbir smiling for a selfie. In the next one, Rashmika can be seen sharing the frame with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. In the last two photos, we get a glimpse of the team Animal. Along with the album, Rashmika wrote, “#Animal… pieces of my heart.” Actor Rohit Suresh Saraf replied with a red heart. Fans too have showered love on Rashmika Mandanna in the comments section.

See Rashmika's post below:

The pre-teaser of the film was earlier shared online and received a resounding response from fans. In the footage, we catch a brief glimpse of Ranbir Kapoor, dressed in a white kurta and lungi, skillfully taking on a group of masked men. Sharing the video, Sandeep Reddy Vanga wrote, "2 months until the beast is unleashed. Animal in cinemas on 11th August!"

Watch the pre-teaser here:

Animal also stars Bobby Deol. The film will be released on August 11.