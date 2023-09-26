Animal New Poster: Beware Of Bobby Deol As The 'Enemy'

Bobby Deol in Animal. (courtesy: iambobbydeol)

New day, new poster from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. On Tuesday morning, the makers shared a brand new poster and it is everything you will expect it to be - dark, intense and gory. The poster features Bobby Deol's face smeared with blood. His eyes do all the talking. Bobby Deol captioned the post, "Animal ka Enemy. (Animal's enemy)." He added the hashtags #AnimalTeaserOn28thSept, #AnimalTheFilm and #AnimalOn1stDec to the post. In the comments section, Sunny Deol cheered for his brother and wrote, "Yes Bob go for it." His sister Esha Deol dropped a heart emoji and a flexed bicep emoji. Cousin Abhay Deol dropped heart emojis in the comments.

Check out Bobby Deol's post here:

Rashmika Mandanna shared her character's poster from the film over the weekend and she simply wrote, "Your Geetanjali."

Anil Kapoor shared his poster from the film and wrote, "Animal Ka Baap...Balbir singh," introducing his character.

The film's lead actor Ranbir Kapoor's poster from the film was shared on Instagram by director Sandeep Reddy Vanga since Ranbir Kapoor doesn't have social media accounts.

Earlier, Animal was slated to release on August 11 this year and it would have clashed with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 and Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi's OMG 2. However, the makers shifted the film's release date to December this year. Gadar 2 was a smash hit at the box office, while OMG 2 was moderately successful.

Directed by Arjun Reddy director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, other than Ranbir Kapoor, Animal also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles.