Alia Bhatt's Biggest Shout Out To Husband Ranbir Kapoor's Animal Teaser: 'This One Is On Fire'

Image was shared by Alia Bhatt. (courtesy: aliaabhatt )

Gully boy star Alia Bhatt gave the biggest shout out to her husband Ranbir Kapoor on the release of the teaser of his upcoming film Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Alia Bhatt, who never shies away from giving shout outs to her husband on her Instagram feed, did nothing different on Thursday. Sharing the teaser of the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial on her social media feed, Alia Bhatt wrote, "no caption needed cause this one is (fire emojis)." Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Karisma Kapoor reacted to the post by commenting "woah."

This is what Alia Bhatt posted:

The release of the teaser of Animal happens to coincide with the actor's 41th birthday. On his special day, wife Alia Batt curated some super cute pictures to wish him, accompanied by an equally adorable caption. She wrote, "My love.. my best friend.. my happiest place... As you read this caption from your secret account sitting right next to me...All I'd like to say is...Happy birthday baby... You make it all magical."

Read Alia Bhatt's post here:

ICYMI, here's the teaser of Animal:

On the work front, Alia Bhatt recently won the National Film Award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also made her big Hollywood debut this year with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone. Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor. His next project is Sandeep ReddyVanga's Animal with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. The film will release in December this year.

Alia Bhatt married her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir Kapoor in April last year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over 5 years before getting married. They have a daughter named Raha.