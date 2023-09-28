Animal Teaser: Bobby Deol Steals The Show With Just One Scene. The Internet Reacts

Bobby Deol in Animal teaser. (courtesy YouTube)

The much-awaited teaser of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal released on Thursday (Ranbir Kapoor's birthday) and it is trending a great deal. The teaser showcases Ranbir Kapoor and his abusive father Anil Kapoor's equation and how it changes the course of Ranbir's life. Bobby Deol features as the "Animal's enemy" (as stated by him in one of his previous Instagram posts). He only makes an appearance at the end of the video, sans shirt and with an intense stare. That one, scene, however, was enough to impress the Internet and many users on X (earlier called Twitter) have been cheering for him since the teaser's release.

"Just goosebumps! Apparently Bobby Deol has just overshadowed the other characters," wrote a user.

Just goosebumps!! Apparently #BobbyDeol has just overshadowed the other characters — Srinivas Nettalam (@AlwaysBeeHappy) September 28, 2023

"Just one shot of Bobby Deol in Animal teaser, and that is so scary. He has evolved as an actor. Great to see that," a user wrote.

Just One shot of #BobbyDeol in #AnimalTeaser, and that is So scary. He has evolved as an ACTOR. Great See that — Nagraj Returns (@CrookBond_D) September 28, 2023

"Damn Bobby Deol looks like Surya's Rolex from Vikram," read an excerpt from a user's tweet.

& damn #BobbyDeol looks like #Surya's #Rolex from #Vikrampic.twitter.com/yHJ3DbiQgy — Jojo (@Jojo64kr) September 28, 2023

VIOLENCE HAS A NEW NAME - ANIMAL!#RanbirKapoor gets into a beast mode in this #AnimalTeaser with #AnilKapoor and #RashmikaMandanna. #Animal arrives on December 1!



PS: Watch out of #BobbyDeol in the last frame! pic.twitter.com/Bdvd3gqib1 — Filmy SPY (@filmySPY13) September 28, 2023

"When Tiger 3 teaser came yesterday I liked it very much. But my opinion changed after watching #Animal teaser . Looking superb brilliant Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol top notch. Anil Kapoor as usual in his craft," another user wrote.

When #tiger3 teaser came yesterday I liked it very much. But my opinion changed after watching #Animal teaser . Looking superb brilliant #RanbirKapoor#BobbyDeol top notch. #AnilKapoor as usual in his craft. — Anoop Sharrma (@sagitarius4002) September 28, 2023

Earlier this week, Bobby Deol shared the official poster of his look from the film and he captioned the post, "Animal ka Enemy. (Animal's enemy)." He added the hashtags #AnimalTeaserOn28thSept, #AnimalTheFilm and #AnimalOn1stDec to the post.

Bobby Deol, who made his Bollywood debut with the 1995 film Barsaat, co-starring Twinkle Khanna (who is now a best-selling author and a columnist), has starred in films like Soldier, Badal, Gupt, Race 3, Jhoom Barabar Jhoom and Ab Tumhare Hawale Watan Saathiyo, to name a few.

Other than Animal, Bobby Deol will also feature in the second installment of the 2007 film Apne with his dad Dharmendra and brother Sunny Deol. The film will also star Sunny's son Karan Deol.