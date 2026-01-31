Alia Bhatt On Not Being 'Bothered' About Internet Judging Her Marriage With Ranbir Kapoor: "Been Together For Seven Years"

Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married in 2022, there has been a lot of public scrutiny around their relationship on the Internet. From comments to memes, the speculation has been rampant. Alia Bhatt recently opened up about how none of the chatter is "real."

What's Happening

In a conversation with Esquire India, Alia Bhatt said, "The noise doesn't reach us. Because it's not real. They're responding to three-and-a-half seconds or seven seconds of what they're seeing. We've been together for seven years. That's way more seconds than what people are commenting on."

She continued, "Even the B of bother doesn't enter our lives. If you're in a room of fifty people, maybe only four actually care about you. The rest might be thinking terrible things, but you can't hear them. Is my reality changing? No. Is my family dynamic changing? Not at all. Am I living my dream? Yes. Do I go to sleep every day with a grateful heart? One hundred per cent."

Alia-Ranbir's New Year Celebrations

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's last trip was during New Year's, where they spent some quality family time. They returned to Mumbai on January 7, after their New Year vacation. The couple was clicked at Mumbai airport as media personnel greeted them.

Ranbir smiled for the paps as he sat inside his car with Alia. The couple opted for casuals: Ranbir donned a solid black T-shirt, a pair of pants and rounded off his look with a cap, while Alia wore a white kaftan dress.

Earlier, the actress had shared her first social media post of 2026 - a perfect tribute to her fairytale life with husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha. The post featured a photo of her dressed like a fairy godmother in a white dress, wand in hand, while Ranbir held little Raha in the air. All three were dressed in white in the lovely glimpse from their New Year getaway.

Alia and Ranbir rang in the New Year with their little bundle of joy on a vacation to an undisclosed location.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir will share screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated love saga Love & War, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. The film reportedly revolves around a dramatic wartime love triangle, exploring the conflict between duty and desire.

About Alia And Ranbir

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022, at their Mumbai home in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends. The same year, the couple welcomed their daughter, Raha, on November 6, 2022.

ALSO READ | Viral: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Match Their Steps To Dhol Beats At Friend's Reception