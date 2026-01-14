Viral: Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Match Their Steps To <i>Dhol</i> Beats At Friend's Reception

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen attending a friend's reception in Mumbai last evening. Looking impeccable as always, Alia opted for an elegant ivory saree, while Ranbir wore an embellished black kurta.

The couple arrived at an upscale restaurant in Mumbai, where guests greeted them as they made their way in. Now, a video from the function has gone viral, showing the power couple matching steps to dhol beats.

Alia-Ranbir's New Year Celebrations

Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt returned to Mumbai on January 7 after their New Year vacation. On Wednesday, the couple was clicked at Mumbai airport as media personnel greeted them.

Ranbir smiled for the paps as he sat inside his car with Alia. The couple opted for casuals: Ranbir donned a solid black T-shirt, a pair of pants and rounded off his look with a cap, while Alia wore a white kaftan dress.

Earlier, the actress had shared her first social media post of 2026 - a perfect tribute to her fairytale life with husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha. The post featured a photo of her dressed like a fairy godmother in a white dress, wand in hand, while Ranbir held little Raha in the air.

All three were dressed in white in the lovely glimpse from their New Year getaway. Many netizens showered immense love on the post with comments such as "What a happy family", "Heart is so full, such a beautiful frame" and "Pics like these make me forget every other complaint I keep having".

Alia and Ranbir rang in the New Year with their little bundle of joy on a vacation to an undisclosed location.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia and Ranbir will share screen space in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's highly anticipated love saga Love & War, co-starring Vicky Kaushal. The film reportedly revolves around a dramatic wartime love triangle, exploring the conflict between duty and desire.