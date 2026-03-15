Kareena Kapoor's Birthday Wish For Alia Bhatt Came Gift-Wrapped Like This: "My Favourite Girl"

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan penned an adorable birthday wish for her "favourite girl" Alia Bhatt.

Bebo decided to send a lot of love to her sister-in-law on her special day, calling her "Gold".

Dropping a picture with the Highway actress on her Instagram Stories, Kareena wrote, "Happy Birthday favourite girl. You are Gold...Love you lots @aliabhatt. (sic)."

As Alia turned a year older on Sunday, birthday wishes have been pouring in for her on social media.

Her mother and veteran actress, Soni Razdan, also wished her baby girl. She took to Instagram and wrote, "Happy Birthday to a very special girl, our baby girl, our life... You are the most generous, kind and loving soul - and always have been."

Wishing the best for her dear daughter, she went on to add, "They say that in life you receive what you give to others. May you receive all that goodness and so much more in return. May you continue to inspire us, and everyone whose life you touch, with your warmth and your beautiful spirit. And may your tribe always grow. Love you to the moon, the stars and back again... (sic)".

Alia's sister, Shaheen Bhatt, also penned a sweet note that read, "My anchor, my lifelong co-conspirator in this strange, beautiful life - you are woven into every good thing I know. Happy birthday my..."

Other members of the film fraternity also wished the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress.

Actress Kriti Sanon dropped a picture with her from the time the two shared the National Award for Best Actress.

Her birthday note for Alia read, "Looking back at one of my most precious moments which I'm glad I got to share with you! Sending you a big warm hug... May you make many precious and beautiful memories this year!!"

ALSO READ: Viral: Alia Bhatt Spotted In Hong Kong With Ranbir Kapoor And Daughter Raha Ahead Of Her 33rd Birthday

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)